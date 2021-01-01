'Important experience' for Chauke as teenage midfielder makes Southampton debut

The 18-year-old started and lasted 79 minutes as the Saints made progress in the FA Cup

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says it was “an important experience” for debutant Kgaogelo Chauke and other academy graduates after they featured in Tuesday’s 2-0 win in the third round over Shrewsbury Town.

Chauke played 79 minutes of the match in which Southampton had a largely changed squad.

Having just graduated from the Saints’ academy, Chauke appears to be gradually edging closer to making his Premier League debut after recently being an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over , and the 2-0 defeat by last Saturday.

His chances of earning regular minutes in league games could have been boosted by impressing Hasenhuttl on Tuesday, with the manager saying he will continue handing the youngsters more playing chances.

“It was a dominant performance. We didn’t score so often but the young lads did okay,” Hasenhuttl told the Southampton website.

“The team was trying to break them down but against a deep sitting opponent where there wasn’t a lot of space, you must be patient. We were very, very calm in possession and didn’t give a lot of chances away, I think they only had one, and finally it was okay.

“We had a few young lads today on the pitch and at the beginning, they were a little bit nervous, but the longer the game went on the calmer they got. I think it was an important experience for them, and these are the games we need to give them, as we must give them the chance to play.”

With Hasenhuttl investing faith in youngsters in the FA Cup, it is yet to be seen if Chauke will be selected for the squad to host in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The Saints will then again host the Gunners in Tuesday’s Premier League clash.

“We now have two times against a good side and we need two times a good performance, because this is a good challenge for us,” added Hasenhuttl.

Having played for the Under-18, Chauke has, however, not closed the door to play for Bafana Bafana.

He has been included in the 78-man preliminary squad Under-23 for the Tokyo Olympics by coach David Notoane.