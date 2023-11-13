Phoenix Rising complete the Cinderella story! No. 6 seed Western Conference side win USL Championship title on heels of goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo's crucial penalty shootout performance

Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a crucial save in the penalty shootout, helping them win their first-ever USL Championship title!

Phoenix Rising win USL Championship final

Match went to extra-time & penalties

First-ever USL Championship title

TELL ME MORE: The hosts of the 2023 USL Championship title game seemingly had victory locked up until the final minute of regulation, when Rising equalized off a brilliant header from John Stenberg.

The Battery opened the scoring, and thought it was a game-winner, in the 36th minute through winger Nick Markanich, who found the back of the net with a cheeky low-driven strike.

The late equalizer from Rising, however, sent the match to extra-time. With no goals coming after the additional 30 minutes of gameplay, the two sides went to penalties, where Rios Novo came up huge with a huge save in the fourth round of the shootout.

Article continues below

The Rising pulled off the unthinkable, winning four-straight road playoff games to win the USL Championship title as the No. 6 seed.

THE MVP: Rocco Rios Novo: It takes a lot of heroism to come up big in a penalty shootout as a goalkeeper, and the 21-year-old stepped up in the moment to lead his team to glory. For someone so young, Rios Novo was as confident as possible and took advantage of his big-time moment.

THE BIG LOSER: Charleston Battery: They led the match for 55 minutes, had home-field advantage and their goalkeeper - Trey Muse - made two saves to start the penalty shootout. However, three-straight misses to end the shootout doomed the home side, in an incredibly disappointing showing from the spot.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

USL Championship

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PHOENIX RISING? The Western Conference side will now go about celebrating their first-ever USL Championship title, while enjoying the offseason.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐