Charles Traore hails Moses Simon partnership at Nantes

The 27-year-old has forged a good understanding with the Nigeria international at the Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit

left-back Charles Traore has spoken of his formidable partnership with Moses Simon.

The Mali international has forged a good understanding with the Super Eagles winger on the left side, with both making 25 appearances in-between them this season.

Their fine combination helped Nantes to sixth on the Ligue table after winning eight and drawing two of their 17 matches this term.

“My relationship with Moses Simon has been good. We have started to have a very good understanding.” Traore said in a pre-match conference.

“We try to complement each other and we work on that during our training sessions.”

Meanwhile, Mali’s Kalifa Coulibaly has urged the Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit to be mentally prepared when they take on on Saturday.

“It will be necessary to be mentally ready when we face Nimes on Saturday,” he said.

"The bottom line for me is the collective, it's the team that counts and the three points too, I'm here to help my team.”