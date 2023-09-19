Chaos at Man Utd! Bruno Fernandes involved in heated four-player dressing room row after Brighton defeat

- Fernandes confronted McTominay
- Martinez and Lindelof had a fallout
- Three defeats in five Premier League games
WHAT HAPPENED? The United captain reportedly confronted Scott McTominay in the dressing room after the club's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton. The centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also allegedly had a verbal altercation. Finally, it was manager Erik ten Hag who had to intervene and restore order, according to The Sun.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are off to a terrible start in the 2023-24 season having lost three out of their first five Premier League matches. To add to the chaos, Ten Hag recently had a fallout with Jadon Sancho, after which the English international was banished from first-team training, and Brazilian winger Antony has been granted a leave of absence amid domestic violence allegations made against him.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils will next face Bayern Munich in their Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday.