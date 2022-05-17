Champions League winners list by year | Who has won the most UCL titles in history?
Ever since the inception of the European Cup in 1955, a number of different teams have made their mark on the biggest stage.
It all started with five consecutive wins from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, who saw their winning run ended by Benfica in 1960.
We have since enjoyed periods of Italian success as AC Milan and Inter were the teams to beat, before Ajax and Feyenoord were flying the flag for Netherlands.
Bayern Munich then rose to prominence in the 1970s, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool also enjoying a fair bit of success.
There has been a little less variety in recent years as Premier League and LaLiga representatives have been on another level for most of the last decade, with Bayern the only team able to match their English and Spanish rivals.
LIST OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS
|Season
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Stadium
|1955–56
|Real Madrid
|4–3
|Stade de Reims
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|1956–57
|Real Madrid
|2–0
|Fiorentina
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
|1957–58
|Real Madrid
|3–2 (aet)
|AC Milan
|Heysel Stadium, Brussels
|1958–59
|Real Madrid
|2–0
|Stade de Reims
|Neckarstadion, Stuttgart
|1959–60
|Real Madrid
|7–3
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|1960–61
|Benfica
|3–2
|Barcelona
|Wankdorf Stadium, Bern
|1961–62
|Benfica
|5–3
|Real Madrid
|Olympisch Stadion, Amsterdam
|1962–63
|AC Milan
|2–1
|Benfica
|Wembley Stadium, London
|1963–64
|Internazionale
|3–1
|Real Madrid
|Prater Stadium, Vienna
|1964–65
|Internazionale
|1–0
|Benfica
|San Siro, Milan
|1965–66
|Real Madrid
|2–1
|Partizan
|Heysel Stadium, Brussels
|1966–67
|Celtic
|2–1
|Internazionale
|Estádio Nacional, Lisbon
|1967–68
|Manchester United
|4–1 (aet)
|Benfica
|Wembley Stadium, London
|1968–69
|AC Milan
|4–1
|Ajax
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
|1969–70
|Feyenoord
|2–1 (aet)
|Celtic
|San Siro, Milan
|1970–71
|Ajax
|2–0
|Panathinaikos
|Wembley Stadium, London
|1971–72
|Ajax
|2–0
|Internazioanle
|De Kuip, Rotterdam
|1972–73
|Ajax
|1–0
|Juventus
|Red Star Stadium, Belgrade
|1973–74
|Bayern Munich
|4–0 (replay)
|Atlético Madrid
|Heysel Stadium, Brussels
First leg ended 1-1.
|1974–75
|Bayern Munich
|2–0
|Leeds United
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|50.000
|1975–76
|Bayern Munich
|1–0
|AS Saint-Étienne
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|54.864
|1976–77
|Liverpool
|3–1
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|52.000
|1977–78
|Liverpool
|1–0
|Club Brugge
|Wembley Stadium, London
|92.000
|1978–79
|Nottingham Forest
|1–0
|Malmö FF
|Olympiastadion, Munich
|57.000
|1979–80
|Nottingham Forest
|1–0
|Hamburg
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
|50.000
|1980–81
|Liverpool
|1–0
|Real Madrid
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|48.360
|1981–82
|Aston Villa
|1–0
|Bayern München
|De Kuip, Rotterdam
|46.000
|1982–83
|Hamburg
|1–0
|Juventus
|Olympic Stadium, Athens
|75.000
|1983–84
|Liverpool
|1–1
|AS Roma
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|69.693
Liverpool won after penalties 4-2.
|1984–85
|Juventus
|1–0
|Liverpool
|Heysel Stadium, Brussels
|59.000
|1985–86
|Steaua București
|0–0
|Barcelona
|Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville
|70.000
Steaua won after penalties 2-0.
|1986–87
|FC Porto
|2–1
|Bayern München
|Prater Stadium, Vienna
|62.000
|1987–88
|PSV Eindhoven
|0–0
|Benfica
|Neckarstadion, Stuttgart
|70.000
PSV won after 6-5.
|1988–89
|AC Milan
|4–0
|Steaua București
|Camp Nou, Barcelona
|97.000
|1989–90
|AC Milan
|1–0
|Benfica
|Prater Stadium, Vienna
|57.500
|1990–91
|Red Star Belgrade
|0–0
|Olympique de Marseille
|Stadio San Nicola, Bari
|56.000
Red Star won after penalties 5-3.
|1991–92
|Barcelona
|1–0 p.w.
|Sampdoria
|Wembley Stadium, London
|70.827
|1992–93
|Olympique de Marseille
|1–0
|AC Milan
|Olympiastadion, Munich
|64.400
|1993–94
|AC Milan
|4–0
|Barcelona
|Olympic Stadium, Athens
|70.000
|1994–95
|Ajax
|1–0
|AC Milan
|Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
|49.730
|1995–96
|Juventus
|1–1
|Ajax
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|67.000
Juventus won after penalties 4-2.
|1996–97
|Borussia Dortmund
|3–1
|Juventus
|Olympiastadion, Munich
|59.000
|1997–98
|Real Madrid
|1–0
|Juventus
|Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam
|48.500
|1998–99
|Manchester United
|2–1
|Bayern Munich
|Camp Nou, Barcelona
|90.045
|1999–2000
|Real Madrid
|3–0
|Valencia
|Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|78.759
|2000–01
|Bayern Munich
|1–1
|Valencia
|San Siro, Milan
|71.500
Bayern won after penalties 5-4.
|2001–02
|Real Madrid
|2–1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|52.000
|2002–03
|AC Milan
|0–0
|Juventus
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|63.215
AC Milan won after penalties 3-2.
|2003–04
|FC Porto
|3–0
|AS Monaco
|Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
|52.000
|2004–05
|Liverpool
|3–3
|AC Milan
|Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
|70.024
Liverpool won after penalties 3-2.
|2005–06
|Barcelona
|2–1
|Arsenal
|Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|79.500
|2006–07
|AC Milan
|2–1
|Liverpool
|Olympic Stadium, Athens
|74.000
|2007–08
|Manchester United
|1–1
|Chelsea
|Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
|67.310
Manchester United won after penalties 6-5.
|2008–09
|Barcelona
|2–0
|Manchester United
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|62.467
|2009–10
|Internazionale
|2–0
|Bayern Munich
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
|73.170
|2010–11
|Barcelona
|3–1
|Manchester United
|Wembley Stadium, London
|87.695
|2011–12
|Chelsea
|1-1
|Bayern Munich
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|62.500
|Chelsea won after penalties 4-3.
|2012-13
|Bayern Munich
|2-1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Wembley Stadium, London
|86.298
|2013-14
|Real Madrid
|4-1
p.w.
|Atlético Madrid
|Estadio da Luz, Lisbon
|80.000
|2014-15
|Barcelona
|3-1
|Juventus
|Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin
|70.442
|2015-16
|Real Madrid
|1-1
|Atlético Madrid
|San Siro, Milan
|71.942
|Real Madrid won after penalties 5-3.
|2016-17
|Real Madrid
|4-1
|Juventus
|National Stadium, Cardiff
|65.842
|2017-18
|Real Madrid
|3-1
|Liverpool
|Olympisky Stadium, Kiev
|61.561
|2018-19
|Liverpool
|2-0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
|63.272
|2019-20
|Bayern Munich
|1-0
|PSG
|Estadio da Luz, Lisbon
|-
|2020-21
|Chelsea
|1-0
|Manchester City
|Estadio do Dragao, Porto
|63.272
WHO HAS WON THE MOST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES?
Real Madrid remain the most successful team in Europe by some distance, having lifted the trophy an impressive 13 times.
AC Milan remain their closest competitors with seven victories, but the Serie A outfit have been unable to make much of an impact at the European stage recently
Liverpool and Barcelona have both emerged victorious on six occasions, while Bayern have been on the rise in the last decade and now have five wins to their name.
|Club
|Titles
|Runner-Up
|Seasons won
|Seasons runner-up
|Real Madrid
|13
|3
|1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
|1962, 1964, 1981
|AC Milan
|7
|4
|1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
|1958, 1993, 1995, 2005
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
|1985, 2007, 2018
|Bayern Munich
|6
|5
|1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013. 2020
|1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
|1961, 1986, 1994
|Ajax
|4
|2
|1971, 1972, 1973, 1995
|1969, 1996
|Internazionale
|3
|2
|1964, 1965, 2010
|1967, 1972
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|1968, 1999, 2008
|2009, 2011
|Juventus
|2
|7
|1985, 1996
|1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2017
|Benfica
|2
|5
|1961, 1962
|1963, 1965, 1968, 1988, 1990
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|0
|1979, 1980
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|2012, 2021
|2008
|FC Porto
|2
|0
|1987, 2004
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|1
|1997
|2013
|Celtic
|1
|1
|1967
|1970
|Hamburg
|1
|1
|1983
|1980
|Steaua București
|1
|1
|1986
|1989
|Olympique de Marseille
|1
|1
|1993
|1991
|Feyenoord
|1
|0
|1970
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|1982
|PSV
|1
|0
|1988
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|0
|1991
|Atlético Madrid
|0
|3
|1974, 2014, 2016
|Stade de Reims
|0
|2
|1956, 1959
|Valencia
|0
|2
|2000, 2001
|Fiorentina
|0
|1
|1957
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|0
|1
|1960
|Partizan
|0
|1
|1966
|Panathinaikos
|0
|1
|1971
|Leeds United
|0
|1
|1975
|AS Saint-Étienne
|0
|1
|1976
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|0
|1
|1977
|Club Brugge
|0
|1
|1978
|Malmö FF
|0
|1
|1979
|AS Roma
|0
|1
|1984
|Sampdoria
|0
|1
|1992
|Bayer Leverkusen
|0
|1
|2002
|AS Monaco
|0
|1
|2004
|Arsenal
|0
|1
|2006
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|1
|2019
|PSG
|0
|1
|2020