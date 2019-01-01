Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Ajax vs Tottenham on?

Mauricio Pochettino takes his side to the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the hope they can join Liverpool in the Champions League final

will take inspiration from as they travel to the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday to complete their semi-final with .

The Reds completed an astonishing comeback from 3-0 down after their first leg against to win 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday and progress to the final at 's Wanda Metropolitano.

Spurs' task is rather more modest after they suffered a 1-0 loss to the Amsterdammers in north London last week, Donny van de Beek's well-worked goal the difference between the two sides on that occasion.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have shown a knack for getting out of jail in this competition this season, squeezing through the group stage before a dramatic disallowed Manchester City goal in the quarter-finals laid their passage to the final four.

Ajax, though, have been the fairytale story of the competition, having overcome both and to reach this point for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Dutchmen have typically come from behind to achieve their success, and fresh from winning the KNVB Beker at the weekend, must now prove their qualities as frontrunners.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the second-leg encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Ajax vs Tottenham on?

Ajax vs Tottenham will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Ajax vs Tottenham can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Ajax vs Tottenham on?

Ajax vs Tottenham will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.