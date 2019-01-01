Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Ajax vs Tottenham on?
Tottenham will take inspiration from Liverpool as they travel to the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday to complete their Champions League semi-final with Ajax.
The Reds completed an astonishing comeback from 3-0 down after their first leg against Barcelona to win 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday and progress to the final at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.
Spurs' task is rather more modest after they suffered a 1-0 loss to the Amsterdammers in north London last week, Donny van de Beek's well-worked goal the difference between the two sides on that occasion.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have shown a knack for getting out of jail in this competition this season, squeezing through the group stage before a dramatic disallowed Manchester City goal in the quarter-finals laid their passage to the final four.
Ajax, though, have been the fairytale story of the competition, having overcome both Real Madrid and Juventus to reach this point for the first time in more than 20 years.
The Dutchmen have typically come from behind to achieve their success, and fresh from winning the KNVB Beker at the weekend, must now prove their qualities as frontrunners.
Below are the UK and US TV channels for the second-leg encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...
What UK TV channel is Ajax vs Tottenham on?
BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match
What US TV channel is Ajax vs Tottenham on?
Ajax vs Tottenham will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.
Alternatively, the match can be streamed live