Champions League: Records tumble for Traore as Ajax hold Atalanta

The Burkina Faso international got his maiden goal in the European elite club competition against the Serie A giants at the Gewiss Stadium

Two records tumbled for Lassina Traore who scored his first goal in ’s 2-2 draw versus on Thursday.

Having scored five and assisted three goals in Erik ten Hag’s men 13-0 decimation of VV Venlo on Saturday, he was handed his first ever start in the competition against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

In the process, the 19-year-old became the 30th different teenager to start a Champions League match for the 34-time Eredivisie kings – the most of any team in the competition’s history, overtaking who are on 29.

More teams

The Burkina Faso international justified his place in the starting XI by having a hand in the goals scored by the Dutch team. In the 28th minute, he won a penalty for Ajax having been fouled by Robin Gosens who attacked him with a high boot while trying to clear a cross from Dusan Tadic.

Tadic converted the resulting kick after beating goalkeeper Marco Sportiello. Traore doubled his side’s advantage in the 38th minute after slotting home a rebound from Sportiello’s initial save.

That made him become the seventh African teenager to net on his first start in the tournament. Maxwell Cornet was the last African to achieve that feat – finding the net as defeated host 2-0 on December 9, 2020.

Despite going into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage, Atalanta put up a fine showing in the second half to ensure the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note thanks to Duvan Zapata’s quickfire brace.

Traore was in action from start to finish alongside international Andre Onana. defender Noussair Mazraoui was handed a starter’s role but was substituted in the 56th minute for Sean Klaiber.

Article continues below

Mazraoui’s compatriot Zakaria Labyad replaced Anthony in the 90th minute as Burkina Faso’s Hassane Bande was not listed for the game.

Thanks to this result, Ajax are third in Group D with one point from two games - five points behind leaders who subdued Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield.

The Burkinabe teenager would be hoping to continue with his rich scoring form when the Sons of the Gods welcome Fortuna Sittard to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday before visiting Midtjylland three days later in the Champions League.