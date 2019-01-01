Champions League quarter-finals: What result does each team need to qualify?

As the European competition nears the conclusion of the last-16 phase, many clubs still have their fates up in the air – so what results do they need?

The is gearing up towards the second leg of the round of 16 and key clubs will battle it out in order to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

The likes of , and Dortmund are all facing exits after defeats in the first leg, while , and must win if they want to continue in the tournament.

Everything will be on the line in the second leg, with away goals potentially playing a massive part. But what result does each team need in order to qualify for the quarter-finals? Goal takes a look.

Manr United face an uphill battle when they travel to . The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by the French giants in the first leg and will need to score three away goals at the Parc des Princes in order to secure their progress to the quarter-finals.

Should Man United score twice in to level the scoreline to 2-2 on aggregate, the game will then go into extra-time and penalties. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side must score at least twice – and make sure PSG do not score – if they want any chance of qualifying for the next round.

For PSG, however, their task is more straightforward and doable. They have scored two crucial away goals, and so are not obligated to score in the second leg. A 0-0 draw at the Parc des Princes will ensure that they win the tie 2-0 on aggregate. A 1-1 draw will also mean that the French side progress. Should they concede twice against Man United and fail to score on Wednesday, as mentioned before, the tie will be forced into extra-time.

will travel to with a 3-0 first-leg lead on their side when they face Dortmund on Tuesday evening. Mauricio Pochettino's side will only need to defend their lead and make sure they do not concede against Dortmund. The North Londoners are known, however, to be liable to 'Spurs-ing' matches – i.e. throwing games away after being front-runners. Pochettino's side need to be careful to not be complacent against a Dortmund team who will be fighting for their lives at the Westfalenstadion. A 0-0 draw, or even a 2-0 loss, is enough to secure their progress.

All the pressure is on Lucien Favre's Dortmund when they host Tottenham. They need to overcome a 3-0 deficit and score at least three goals without conceding in order to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. The black and yellow army suffered a recent dip in form in the , and their past results have given Bayern the opportunity to catch up with them on points. Favre's side are sure to go for the jugular against Pochettino's team as their survival is on the line to ensure the possibility of next-round qualification.

Painful defeats in the Clasico mean that Real Madrid are out of both the and the race for . Winning the Champions League for the fourth consecutive time is their only chance for silverware this season, and they got lucky with a 2-1 win over Ajax in the first leg of the round of 16 (that required the assistance of VAR). They travel to Amsterdam on Tuesday evening. They will progress to the next phase should they play out a 0-0 draw, but since Ajax scored an away goal at the Bernabeu, a 2-1 home win for the Dutch side will force the game into extra-time.

Ajax still have a slim, but decent, chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. A 2-0 win – or a win by at least three goals should they concede against Real Madrid – will see them progress to the next round of the competition at the expense of the European champions. Real Madrid have experience in the tournament on their side – but the Dutch side are, however, given a boost as Sergio Ramos will be suspended. They only need to score two goals.

return to with a 2-1 lead against . They only need to make sure that Porto do not score in order to make it to the quarter-finals, while for the Portuguese side, scoring at least two away goals will ensure that they progress.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus host in the second leg on March 12. The Italians lost 2-0 away to Atletico in the first leg but have the chance to win on aggregate when they contest the second leg at home. A 3-0 win will be enough to see Juventus through, though Atletico Madrid have the advantage as they did not concede in the first leg. For instance, should Atletico lose 1-0 to Juventus, they will still progress as they win 2-1 on aggregate. If the game ends 2-1 to Juventus, Atletico will still also go through (aggregate 3-2 to Atletico). 2-2 will force the game into extra-time, though 0-0 will be enough for Atletico to eliminate Juventus.

travel to with a 3-2 lead. Schalke need to score two goals and concede none (to win 4-3), while Pep Guardiola's side will go through if the second leg ends 0-0, or if they score at Schalke and do not concede.

Fate is in 's hands when they travel to . After the first leg ended 0-0 at Lyon, a 1-0 win at the Camp Nou for the French side will immediately see them eliminate Barcelona. The Catalan side, however, obviously have the home advantage and a win at home with a clean sheet will ensure they progress. If the game ends 1-1, however, Lyon will go through based on away goals.

A similar situation awaits Liverpool and . The two played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg and the Germans need to make sure that they do not concede against the Reds if they want to make it to the next round. For Liverpool, a 1-0 away win in Germany will be enough to see them through, and a draw will also ensure that they win the tie based on the away goals rule. For Bayern, of course, a home win without conceding a goal will knock out Jurgen Klopp's men.