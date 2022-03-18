Reigning European kings Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, while Liverpool have been handed a showdown with Benfica.

Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich must make their way past Villarreal in order to keep dreams of continental glory alive.

All of the teams still involved at this stage of the competition are hoping to make their way to the final at Stade de France on May 28 – with that contest having been moved from Saint Petersburg in Russia.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool