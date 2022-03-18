Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea land Real Madrid, Liverpool paired with Benfica while Man City handed Atletico Madrid tie
Chris Burton
Getty Images
Reigning European kings Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, while Liverpool have been handed a showdown with Benfica.
Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich must make their way past Villarreal in order to keep dreams of continental glory alive.
All of the teams still involved at this stage of the competition are hoping to make their way to the final at Stade de France on May 28 – with that contest having been moved from Saint Petersburg in Russia.
Editors' Picks
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: Real Madrid the big climbers ahead of quarter-final draw
- Could Man Utd really take Tuchel away from Chelsea?
- Why under-fire Man City boss Guardiola doesn't make many substitutions
- 'Intellectual dishonesty'? Allegri's Mourinho moment highlights Juventus' identity crisis after Champions League humiliation
Champions League quarter-final draw in full
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool