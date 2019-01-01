Champions League: Partey’s Atletico Madrid hold Juventus

The Ghana international helped his side avoid defeat against the Old Lady in the European competition at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

Thomas Partey played a role in ’s 2-2 draw against in their opening Group D game on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old was handed his third start this season by manager Diego Simeone and featured for 75 minutes as his side escaped defeat by a whisker at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

After a goalless first half, Juan Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the in the 48th minute after receiving a pass from Gonzalo Higuain.

Blaise Matuidi then doubled the lead for the visitors in the 65th minute before Stefan Savic reduced the deficit five minutes later off Jose Gimenez’s assist.

With the result looking to go the way of the Italian champions, Hector Herrera scored an all-important equalizer in stoppage time to ensure the Red and Whites avoid defeat.

Partey has now made four appearances for the Spanish side in the 2019-20 season, helping them to keep two clean sheets.

The international will hope for a starting role in his side’s next league game against Celta de Vigo on Saturday.