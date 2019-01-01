Champions League: Napoli draw important for Genk - Samatta

The Tanzania forward was on parade from start to finish as the Belgian top-flight side picked up their first point in the elite European competition

captain Mbwana Samatta is pleased with his teammates character in their goalless draw against on Wednesday.

Following a 6-2 loss to in their opening fixture, the Blue-White put in a decent performance at Luminus Arena to grab their first point this season.

Although they failed to convert their chances, Genk were able to neutralise the threats posed by the Italian visitors and Samatta is satisfied with the clean sheet.

"We played against a tough opponent but it was important that we showed character today after the bad result in Salzburg," Samatta said after the game.

"It is important for us to get a draw in the Champions League and start from that."

"We had some chances, but to be honest, we also were lucky with their chances. So it is important that we did not concede a goal."

This season, Samatta has scored six goals in 11 matches, including an effort in the Champions League.

The Taifa Stars skipper will be looking to continue his goalscoring run when Genk host Royal Excel Mouscron for Sunday's Belgian First Division A outing.