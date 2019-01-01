Champions League: Gueye bags assist as PSG decimate Real Madrid

The Senegal international delivered an impactful performance to help the Parisians ease past the Spanish giants

Idrissa Gueye grabbed an assist in ’s 3-0 victory over in their opening Group A game on Wednesday night.

The combative midfielder, who joined the French champions in the summer from , made his first appearance for the Parisians in the European competition and delivered a fine performance.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel’s men in the 14th minute of the encounter after receiving a pass from Juan Bernat.

In the 33rd minute, Gueye set up the international for his second goal in the game to ensure his side go into the half-time break with a comfortable lead.

Thomas Meunier then sealed the victory in the 90th minute of the encounter for the Parc des Princes outfit.

Gueye featured from start to finish in the encounter, in his fourth appearance for the Parisians in all competitions this season, while international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was introduced at the hour mark for Mauro Icardi.

The 29-year-old will hope to play a key role when PSG visit Groupama Stadium for their game against on Sunday.