Champions League final moved to Stade de France in Paris as Russia is stripped of hosting duties by UEFA

UEFA has announced the 2022 Champions League final will be moved to Stade de France in Paris following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg stripped of hosting duties.

Political tension in Eastern Europe has forced decisive action, with an extraordinary meeting held on Thursday chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The final, scheduled to take place on May 28, is now set to be held in the French capital.

What has been said?

A statement from UEFA reads: “The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.

"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

“At today’s meeting, the committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.”

