Champions League Anthem: Full lyrics for football's most famous song

Played before kick-off in every match in Europe's top competition, the composition has taken on iconic status for football fans across the continent

Of all the songs and chants that have soundtracked football matches over the years, the most famous might be the one that was composed in a studio.

The Champions League Anthem has taken on iconic status among football fans since being introduced for the debut of the new competition in 1992, building up the anticipation of the crowd by being played immediately before kick-off in every match in the competition.

It even reaches those watching at home as it is given an airing at the beginning and end of every match broadcast around the world, though it is not available to buy or download legally.

The anthem was composed by Tony Britten, a graduate of the Royal College of Music, in the style of the famous 18th-century musician George Frederic Handel. It is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields chorus, both of which are based in London.

"The idea of the Champions League was to make the game beautiful again and the music had to reflect this quality," Britten told UEFA.tv of the composition.

The lyrics are a mix of UEFA's three official languages: English, French and German. The full words, as well as an English translation, can be found below and it can be listened to here.

Champions League Anthem lyrics

Ce sont les meilleures équipes



Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften



The main event

Die Meister



Die Besten



Les grandes équipes



The champions

Une grande réunion



Eine grosse sportliche Veranstaltung



The main event

Die Meister



Die Besten



Les grandes équipes



The champions

Ils sont les meilleurs



Sie sind die Besten



These are the champions

Die Meister



Die Besten



Les grandes équipes



The champions

Champions League Anthem lyrics (English)

They are the best teams



They are the best teams



The main event





The master



The best



The great teams



The champions





A big meeting



A great sporting event



The main event

The master



The best



The great teams



The champions





They are the best



They are the best



These are the champions





The master



The best



The champions