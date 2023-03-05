'I'll have a chamomile tea!' - Liverpool record-breaker Mohamed Salah reveals humble celebration plans after 'unbelievable' 7-0 win over Man Utd

Liverpool's goalscoring record-breaker Mohamed Salah has stated that he'll celebrate with tea after scoring twice in a 7-0 win over Manchester United.

Has targetted the record since arriving

Breaks it against bitter rivals

Up to 178 in all competitions

WHAT HAPPENED? With his brace against United, the Egyptian winger met and then surpassed Robbie Fowler's record to become the Red's all-time top Premier League scorer this weekend. However, after scoring his 128th and 129th goal in the 7-0 win, Salah admitted he'd be celebrating in characteristically modest style.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the win, he told Sky Sports: "It is very special. I can't lie. This record was on my mind since I came here. After my first season, I was always chasing [it]. So to get it today against United, with that result, is unbelievable. So I'm going home to celebrate with my family, have a chamomile tea and sleep!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That win gives Liverpool a big boost as they now move to within just three points of fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand, as Champions League qualification suddenly looks back on the cards.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Not only did Salah break the record for Liverpool league goals, but he also became the first Reds player to net in six consecutive games against United.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? With 11 league goals to his name this term, the Liverpool forward is a long way off Erling Haaland's leading tally of 27 but he will hope to further close the considerable gap next Saturday away at Bournemouth.