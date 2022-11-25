News Matches
Chelsea

Chalobah commits long-term future to Chelsea by penning new contract

Peter McVitie
15:18 GMT+3 25/11/2022
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 2022-23
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new contract that keeps him to the club for at least another six years.
  • Centre-back signed deal until 2028
  • Includes option for another year
  • Englishman has played well this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old committed to a new deal that runs until 2028 but with an option to extend until 2029.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah came through the Chelsea youth system and made his senior debut in August 2021 - in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal. He has made a total of 43 appearances for the club, 20 of which came in the Premier League last season. He has featured 13 times in all competitions for the Blues in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m over the moon to sign this contract. It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club," Chalobah told Chelsea's website. "As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

The defender's new deal is the right reward for his performances

Chalobah has turned things around in a short space of time

He has been a consistent performer when called upon

WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will expect to be part of the team when Chelsea return to domestic action with a game against Bournemouth on December 27.

