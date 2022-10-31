'I call him the cement' - Ten Hag lavishes praise on Man Utd 'difference-maker' Casemiro

Erik ten Hag showered praise on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and claimed that the Brazilian provides an 'extra edge' to the team.

Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0

Casemiro praised by Ten Hag again

Sociedad and Villa next up for United

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro was at the top of his game once again as United picked up important three points in the Premier League by edging out West Ham 1-0 on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manutd.com, the Dutch manager said: "I call him the cement in the midfield. I think in and out of possession, he makes such a difference and he gives the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate. I say in and out of possession because he can dominate games and he gives the team [that] extra edge to help dominate in the game.

''He can also read the game and he helps the players by pointing them into the right positions. He is anticipating both in and out of possession and also he sees the pass between the lines. One of the highlights of the game was his pass to [Diogo] Dalot in the first half. He is a top player and I am really happy to have him here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that the United boss has singled out his summer signing for special praise. After their win against Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag stated that Casemiro is worth every penny the Red Devils spent on him.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils take on Real Sociedad in their last Europa League group game before making a trip to Aston Villa for a Premier League clash on November 6.