Celtic

Video: Celtic's Dubai training camp - day 2

Comments()
Celtic Twitter
Neil Lennon's Celtic team trained in Dubai on their second day at their winter camp.


Celtic are training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai where Manchester United trained last year. 

Some of the Celtic players spent the night before meeting and greeting local fans from their Dubai Celtic Supporters Club.
 
You can follow all their activites using the #DubaiHoops and #BoysInDubai hastags. 

Close