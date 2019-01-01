Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Celtic can move one step closer to an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title with victory over Rangers in the Old Firm game at Celtic Park on Sunday.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has overseen three wins and a draw in all competitions since his return to the club on an interim basis following the departure of Brendan Rodgers to Leicester last month.
Another victory on Sunday would move Lennon’s side 13 points clear of Rangers with just seven matches to play.
However, a second Old Firm win of the season for Rangers would narrow that gap to just seven points, breathing new life into the Scottish title race.
Steven Gerrard’s side
With just the league to play for, Gerrard will be desperate for a victory to ensure his first season in charge at Ibrox doesn’t fizzle out.
|Game
|Celtic vs Rangers
|Date
|Sunday, March 31
|Time
|12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on B/R Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|n/a
|B/R Live
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky Go Extra
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Celtic squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bain, De Vries
|Defenders
|Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, E. Henderson, Tierney
|Midfielders
|Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Burke, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest
|Forwards
|Bayo, Edouard, Weah, Johnston
Celtic are confident Kieran Tierney will be fit despite withdrawing from the Scotland squad last week. James Forrest is also expected to be available after a muscle injury.
Potential Celtic XI: Bain, Toljan, Lustig, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Sinclair, Edouard.
|Position
|Rangers squad
|Goalkeepers
|McGregor, Foderingham, Firth
|Defenders
|Tavernier, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Barisic, Worrall, McAuley, Goldson, Polster
|Midfielders
|Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Davis, Kamara
|Forwards
|Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent, Morelos, Grezda
Rangers will be without Borna Barisic after the defender limped out of Croatia's defeat to Hungary on Sunday. That is likely to see Andy Halliday continue to fill in at left-back.
Alfredo Morelos should feature after returning to training with no issues after playing for Colombia against Japan and South Korea.
Potential Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, Kamara, Davis, Candeias, Morelos, Kent
Betting & Match Odds
Celtic are 3/4 favourites according to bet365. Rangers are priced at 4/1, while a draw is priced at 13/5.
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Celtic captain Scott Brown says the squad are “still hurting” after their defeat to Rangers in December and has vowed to ensure there isn’t a repeat on Sunday.
Ryan Jack scored the only goal to give Rangers their first league win over Celtic since 2012, leaving the clubs levels on points at the top of the table.
However, Celtic have won 12 out of 13 domestic matches since to build up a 10 point lead at the top, with a further win on Sunday putting the title within sight.
“We need to make sure we're on our game and focused," said Brown.
"We had a slight slip-up against them in the last game so that's still in the back of our minds. We're still hurting a little bit from that.
"But yet again we've gone on a fantastic run since coming back from Dubai. Now we're lucky enough to be 10 points clear.
"I wouldn't say [our record against Rangers] was tarnished. We'd been on a great run against them before but there is always going to be one of those games where we don't turn up or play that well.
"It turned out to be that one but we've had a couple of fantastic seasons and we want it to continue."
Gerrard meanwhile has told his players to thrive in the hostile atmosphere at Celtic Park, saying he preferred playing Manchester United and Everton away from home when he was a Liverpool player.
“This time we won’t have the power of Ibrox behind us which was a big help. But the players have to have that mentality to go and get the job done," said Gerrard.
“I’ve never seen fans win a football match, it will be loud but it won’t be a lion’s den. A lion’s den is when four lions jump over a cage and you fear for your life. You have to thrive in this atmosphere. If any of my players don’t fancy it they are at the wrong club.
“I preferred the derbies against Man Utd and Everton away, it is a better feeling winning away. I thrived on the environment when everyone is against you.”