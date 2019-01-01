Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Bhoys can tighten their grip on the title with victory over their Glasgow rivals

can move one step closer to an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title with victory over in the Old Firm game at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has overseen three wins and a draw in all competitions since his return to the club on an interim basis following the departure of Brendan Rodgers to Leicester last month.

Another victory on Sunday would move Lennon’s side 13 points clear of Rangers with just seven matches to play.

However, a second Old Firm win of the season for Rangers would narrow that gap to just seven points, breathing new life into the Scottish title race.

Steven Gerrard’s side are without a win in four matches in all competitions including a defeat by Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup.

With just the league to play for, Gerrard will be desperate for a victory to ensure his first season in charge at Ibrox doesn’t fizzle out.

Game Celtic vs Rangers Date Sunday, March 31 Time 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream n/a B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, E. Henderson, Tierney Midfielders Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Burke, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest Forwards Bayo, Edouard, Weah, Johnston

Celtic are confident Kieran Tierney will be fit despite withdrawing from the squad last week. James Forrest is also expected to be available after a muscle injury.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is doubtful after picking up a groin strain on international duty with . Mikael Lustig will also be monitored after picking up a dead leg playing for .

Potential Celtic XI: Bain, Toljan, Lustig, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Sinclair, Edouard.

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Barisic, Worrall, McAuley, Goldson, Polster Midfielders Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Davis, Kamara Forwards Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent, Morelos, Grezda

Rangers will be without Borna Barisic after the defender limped out of 's defeat to Hungary on Sunday. That is likely to see Andy Halliday continue to fill in at left-back.

Alfredo Morelos should feature after returning to training with no issues after playing for against and .

Potential Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, Kamara, Davis, Candeias, Morelos, Kent .

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are 3/4 favourites according to bet365. Rangers are priced at 4/1, while a draw is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the squad are “still hurting” after their defeat to Rangers in December and has vowed to ensure there isn’t a repeat on Sunday.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal to give Rangers their first league win over Celtic since 2012, leaving the clubs levels on points at the top of the table.

However, Celtic have won 12 out of 13 domestic matches since to build up a 10 point lead at the top, with a further win on Sunday putting the title within sight.

“We need to make sure we're on our game and focused," said Brown.

"We had a slight slip-up against them in the last game so that's still in the back of our minds. We're still hurting a little bit from that.

"But yet again we've gone on a fantastic run since coming back from Dubai. Now we're lucky enough to be 10 points clear.

"I wouldn't say [our record against Rangers] was tarnished. We'd been on a great run against them before but there is always going to be one of those games where we don't turn up or play that well.

"It turned out to be that one but we've had a couple of fantastic seasons and we want it to continue."

Gerrard meanwhile has told his players to thrive in the hostile atmosphere at Celtic Park, saying he preferred playing and away from home when he was a player.

“This time we won’t have the power of Ibrox behind us which was a big help. But the players have to have that mentality to go and get the job done," said Gerrard.

“I’ve never seen fans win a football match, it will be loud but it won’t be a lion’s den. A lion’s den is when four lions jump over a cage and you fear for your life. You have to thrive in this atmosphere. If any of my players don’t fancy it they are at the wrong club.

“I preferred the derbies against Man Utd and away, it is a better feeling winning away. I thrived on the environment when everyone is against you.”