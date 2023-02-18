Celtic vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Aberdeen on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, ended their five-match losing streak with a thumping 3-1 victory over Motherwell in their last league game. They are currently seventh on the table with 32 points from 25 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Celtic vs Aberdeen : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Aberdeen Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 pm ET / 8:30 am IST Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen on TV & live stream online

The match will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will not be broadcast.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Celtic TV UK N/A Celtic TV India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Celtic team news and squad Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the service of James McCarthy who is sidelined due to injury. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota Aberdeen team news and squad

Aberdeen have no major injury concerns and are likely to field the same unchanged starting lineup that beat Motherwell in their last game.

Aberdeen Possible XI: Gorter; Pollock, MacDonald, Scales; Kennedy, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Miovski, Duk