Celtic vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Aberdeen, on the other hand, ended their five-match losing streak with a thumping 3-1 victory over Motherwell in their last league game. They are currently seventh on the table with 32 points from 25 matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Celtic vs Aberdeen: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Aberdeen
Date:
February 18, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 pm ET / 8:30 am IST
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen on TV & live stream online
The match will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.
In India, the match will not be broadcast.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Celtic TV
UK
N/A
Celtic TV
India
N/A
N/A
Celtic team news and squad
Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the service of James McCarthy who is sidelined due to injury.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota
Aberdeen team news and squad
Aberdeen have no major injury concerns and are likely to field the same unchanged starting lineup that beat Motherwell in their last game.
Aberdeen Possible XI: Gorter; Pollock, MacDonald, Scales; Kennedy, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Miovski, Duk
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
|Lewis, Roos, Gorter
Defenders
MacKenzie, Scales, Stewart, Coulson, Richardson, Milne, MacDonald, Pollock,
Midfielders
McCrorie, Barron, Ramadani, Hayes, Clarkson, Polvara, Duncan, Kennedy, Shinnie, Myslovic
Forwards
Miovski, Duk, Harvey, Kennedy, Duncan, Markanday, Watkiss, Morris, Roberts