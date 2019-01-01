Celtic 'very reluctantly' grant Rodgers permission to speak with Leicester

The Scottish champions have allowed their manager to enter into talks with the Foxes regarding a potential return to Premier League coaching

have “very reluctantly” granted Brendan Rodgers permission to speak with Leicester about the club’s managerial vacancy.

The Foxes are in the market for a new boss after taking the decision to part with Claude Puel .

Little time has been wasted by those at the King Power Stadium in identifying Rodgers as the preferred option to fill that void.

The Northern Irishman boasts Premier League experience from previous spells at Swansea and , and has impressed many during his time in .

Celtic, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell under Rodgers’ guidance, are understandably reluctant to part with a prized coaching asset.

They have, however, bowed to pressure after being informed by the 46-year-old that he wishes to enter into talks.

A statement released by the Scottish Premiership champions on their official website read: “Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.

“Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

With Rodgers edging towards the exits at Parkhead, it has been suggested that a familiar face will be recruited in his place.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is being lined up for a second spell in Glasgow, on an initial interim deal.

Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic... Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester... surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2019

The speed of developments has come as a surprise to many, with former Bhoys striker Chris Sutton posting on Twitter: “Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic.

“Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester... surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer.”

Sutton’s former team-mate, John Hartson, has also expressed his surprise at Rodgers taking the decision to head back to England .

He said in the Evening Times : “I see the attraction of Leicester. They are very wealthy. They play in one of the top leagues in the world and there would be money to spend.

“But I would still argue that in terms of clubs, Leicester are nowhere near Celtic. And I say that with the greatest respect.”