Celtic sign West Brom winger Burke on loan

The Scottish champions have made their first addition to the squad this month and bring to an end Burke’s disappointing spell in the West Midland

Celtic have signed Oliver Burke from West Brom to strengthen Brendan Rodgers' attacking options, as the Scottish Premiership title race intensifies.

Scotland international Burke will join the club on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical, and link up with his new team-mates at a training camp in Dubai.

The 21-year-old came through the Nottingham Forest youth academy before moving to RB Leipzig, where he made 25 Bundesliga appearances prior to returning to the Championship with West Brom.

However Burke has not enjoyed the best of times at the Hawthorns. The youngster played 15 times as West Brom were relegated to the Championship last season, and this campaign he has been limited to just 46 minutes of league football.

#WelcomeBurke #CelticFC have signed @OliverBurke55 on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of this season, subject to a medical. https://t.co/0EaeefnWlC — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 5, 2019

Burke last played in the Baggies’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the start of December and has also spent much of the season playing for the club’s under-21 side.

The winger tweeted his excitement at the move saying: “Delighted to join Celtic for the rest of the season. Can’t wait to get started! Looking forward to playing in Scotland.”

Celtic are not back in action until January 19, when they face Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Rodgers' team are top of the Premiership on goal difference, although they do have a game in hand on Rangers in second place.

Celtic are searching for their eighth consecutive league title and could win a historic treble of trebles. The former European champions have won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in each of the past two seasons and similar success this year would see them achieve unparalleled success in Scottish football.

However last time out Celtic suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Rangers, last weekend.

Rodgers was beaten by his former captain at Liverpool Steven Gerrard who led the Gers to their first old firm victory in six years.