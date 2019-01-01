Cavani to miss PSG vs Man Utd Champions League last-16 clash

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a further blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United with the news that Edinson Cavani will miss the game.

The Uruguayan striker limped off of PSG's 1-0 win over Bordeaux with a thigh problem after scoring the Ligue 1 encounter's only goal of the game, making him a doubt for Tuesday's first-leg against United.

The injury was "definitely not a good sign" for coach Thomas Tuchel, who admitted after the game he was "afraid it's serious", before providing an update on the Cavani's condition on Sunday.

"There is no good news this morning," he told Telefoot. "He has undergone exams and there will be more tests here at the training centre. My feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to feature in Manchester."

But the French champions have since assessed the 31-year-old and ruled that he will not be fit to make the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg on Tuesday.

