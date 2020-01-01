‘Cavani makes Man Utd’s attack as strong as Liverpool’s’ – Yorke expecting Ibrahimovic-esque impact

The former Red Devils frontman believes another striker snapped up as a free agent after leaving PSG can thrive at Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani is capable of making a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-esque impression at and will make the Red Devils’ attacking unit as strong as ’s and ’s, says Dwight Yorke.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to add more firepower to his ranks by bringing in the experienced Uruguayan.

Cavani had sat in the free agent pool since severing ties with in July, with seemingly leading the chase for his signature.

United eventually made their move as transfer deadline day approached, with a late scramble for signatures seeing them snap up the proven 33-year-old.

It is not the first time that the Premier League outfit have taken a calculated gamble on a seasoned frontman with strong ties to PSG, with Ibrahimovic treading a similar path back in 2016.

Yorke believes Cavani can prove to be as successful in Manchester as the enigmatic Swede, with there plenty to be excited about as the South American prepares to link up with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

“We all kind of link him with Zlatan due to what he’s going to bring and the guidance he can give the younger players, but I feel from an attacking point of view, I’m not worried,” former United striker Yorke told Sky Sports.

“I feel like we are up there with the very best - obviously Liverpool and City, now you look at ’s front three and they’re a threat.

“I think our front three and probably a front four now with Cavani can be up there with the very best on any given day. It’s a good bit of business for what we need in this present moment of time.”

United spent much of the summer window pursuing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, only to face several months of frustration when it came to the international.

They did manage to get a deal for Cavani over the line, though, and Yorke says the Red Devils can have no complaints about their options in the final third.

The 1999 Treble winner added: “What has happened here is that the manager has got a choice.

“I don’t think that’s been an issue in terms of attacking players that are creative.

“Certainly at the back of last season, where we were 14 games unbeaten, we probably scored four goals every game on average, so the record throughout the front three has been very impressive.

“As far as I’m concerned, Ole has got that part of it totally right.

“I expected those players to kick on, of course. Cavani coming in is always going to add more competition for the players, which is probably needed.”

United are still searching for a spark in 2020-21, from back to front, with an inconsistent start to the campaign seeing them hit a new low last time out as they suffered a humbling 6-1 defeat to former boss Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham charges.