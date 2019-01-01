Caster Semenya begins football career in South Africa

Multiple Gold Medalist Caster Semenya, has joined Gauteng-based JVW Football Club, owned by Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk

Caster Semenya has set a new challenge for herself in her already-illustrious career by taking to the football field at JVW FC.

The renowned 28-year-old South African athlete has always had a love for football.

During her youth years, Semenya played soccer at school and trained every day. So, it is no shock she has finally set her sights on playing competitive football.

Although the South African running sensation will not be registered for the 2019 Safa Sasol League, the league in which JVW plays, due to the transfer window being closed for the 2019 season, she will continue to train with the team in preparation for a 2020 debut.

JVW FC is currently sitting second on the Gauteng Sasol Log, two points (with 3 games in hand) behind leaders, Croesus Ladies with ambitions to qualify for the play-offs and a chance to feature in the National League.

Semenya joins a number of other high-profile international stars who are registered for JVW, including Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Mamello Makhabane, and Amanda Dlamini (former Banyana Banyana Captain).

Janine van Wyk, who recently made a move from JVW, signing with Danish club Fortuna Hjorring, is delighted Caster has joined her club. She is excited for the near future when Semenya eventually takes the field in an official match.

"I am extremely elated to have such an iconic athlete join my football club. I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills. I welcomed her at her first training [session] with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see she definitely has all the fundamentals. I look forward to her working with coach Ciara and our first team where I am sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020. Although I won’t be here for the rest of the year, as I have just signed with Fortuna Hjorring, I have no doubt that Caster will fit right in, and enjoy her time at the club," said Van Wyk.

When asked about her new challenge, Semenya responded: "I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team. I am looking forward to this new journey and hopefully, I can contribute as much as I can to the club."

The JVW FC first team has 11 matches remaining in the Sasol League and they are sitting in a comfortable position to finish on top. The 2019 Sasol League Play-offs will be held in Gauteng, where the two teams that reach the finals will secure a place in the 2020 Safa National League.