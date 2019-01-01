Casillas to join Porto's backroom staff as he recovers from heart attack

The Real Madrid legend, who suffered a serious health scare in May, is set to provide assistance to head coach Sergio Conceicao in 2019-20

Iker Casillas is not announcing his retirement just yet but, as he continues his recovery from a heart attack, he will be stepping away from playing duties to join the backroom staff at .

No call has been made by the legend when it comes to the hanging up of his gloves.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper suffered a serious health scare on May 1.

Casillas was rushed to hospital during a routine training session with Porto, with it later revealed that he had endured “an acute myocardial infarction”.

The 37-year-old was kept under medical supervision for five days and admitted upon being given the all clear that he was unsure as to what his future would hold.

For now, the decision has been made to step behind the scenes at Porto.

Casillas will be looking to put his vast experience to good use alongside head coach Sergio Conceicao and the club’s board.

He will be used as a link between the playing and coaching staff, while a number of other functions will be found for him at Estadio do Dragao.

“I'm going to do something different than I usually do, which was to be on the pitch,” Casillas told Porto’s official website.

“I'll try to make the connection between the team and the club.

“The manager talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes.

“I will try to do my best to help my team-mates.”

For now, along with other leading sides across Europe, Porto’s focus is locked on pre-season work.

Casillas is eager to play his part in aiding the preparation process, with the former international confident that challenges for major honours can be launched across multiple fronts in 2019-20.

He added: “We will prepare to be the best we can possibly be at the beginning of the season.

“We have already done several weeks of work but there are still a couple of weeks left before the first official matches.

“Hopefully we all have a great season together so that we can win the championship, the cups and do our best in Europe.”

Casillas offered no further clues as to what his long-term future will hold, with talk of retirement having already been played down at regular intervals.