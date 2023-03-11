WATCH: USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers blasts in header for Celtic in Scottish Cup win over Hearts

Cameron Carter-Vickers scored a powerful header for Celtic as the American helped lead the Scottish giants to a victory over Hearts.

WHAT HAPPENED? Celtic took down Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish Cup, with Carter-Vickers scoring the third and final goal in the 80th minute. The U.S. men's national team defender headed home Matt O'Reilly's free-kick for his first goal of the season in all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carter-Vickers has found a home at Celtic after spending several years at various loan spells away from Tottenham. The defender has become a mainstay with the Scottish giants, featuring 33 times in all competitions so far this season after playing 44 games for the club in 2021-22.

WHAT NEXT FOR CCV? Celtic, who have a nine-point lead on rivals Rangers atop the league, will visit Hibernian in their final match before the international break, when Carter-Vickers could join the USMNT for games against Grenada and El Salvador.