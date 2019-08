Carroll returns to Newcastle on one-year deal

The striker, a free agent after his release by West Ham, has returned to Tyneside after eight years away from the club

have confirmed that forward Andy Carroll will be returning to his hometown club after eight injury-hit years away from Tyneside.

Carroll left St. James’s Park for before moving to . He was released by the London club at the end of last season.

Carroll himself took to Twitter to announce the deal, saying “I’m Coming Home”.

