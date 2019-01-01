Carrick to remain at Man Utd as Solskjaer confirms coaching team for 2019-20

The Red Devils boss has revealed that there will be no changes made to his backroom staff over the summer, with everybody staying on

Michael Carrick will remain part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff for 2019-20, with the manager revealing that his backroom team will be kept intact.

Former Red Devils midfielder Carrick was already offering assistance at Old Trafford when a change was made in the dugout back in December.

The ex- international had been working alongside Jose Mourinho prior to the Portuguese being relieved of his duties.

His services were retained by a former team-mate when Solskjaer took the reins, with Kieran McKenna, Mark Dempsey and Mike Phelan completing the touchline team.

That unit will be back for more next season, with Solskjaer telling United’s official club app: "They are all going to stay.

"I think that's important, that we keep that team going forward. We do bounce off each other and they are some excellent coaches.

"Kieran, with his 32 years of age, you'd think he's had 32 years in coaching.

"Demps - I've worked with him now since 2011 when I moved back to Norway, he came with me to Molde.

"He's a Manchester United lad through and through, he came through with Norman Whiteside and Mark Hughes in that youth team. I think he was captain and he played once for the first team. He knows what this means.

"Michael - what can I say that no-one else knows about Michael? When he came in, it was my last season as a player so I played with him for one year.

"He's a personality I can really connect with."

It had already been revealed that Phelan would be staying on as Solskjaer’s assistant, with a former right-hand man of Sir Alex Ferguson having committed to an extended contract.

“I’m very pleased,” Solskjaer added on that agreement.

“When Ed [Woodward] rang me in December, I hadn’t spoken to Mike but I spoke to him once when I was at Cardiff. He was out of a job and we spoke for an hour or two there.

“When I got the job, I was quickly thinking ‘what do I need for help?’ and Mike Phelan was my first port of call.

“Since I got the first call, there were a few hours of thinking ‘what if he doesn’t want to come’ as he was first choice.

“He’s such a knowledgeable and likeable lad – I can’t say lad as he’s so much older than me!

“To have played under him as well and working with him now, this team is so important to me.

“I said to Ed we need to make sure after he gave me my job full-time that we get Mike with us.”