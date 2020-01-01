Carragher warns Tottenham star Kane: It may be now or never for big move

The striker suggested he could look to leave Spurs soon, but his window could be closing for a big-money transfer

Jamie Carragher has sent out a warning to star Harry Kane, saying the time for a big-money transfer may be running out.

Kane, who has suffered with injuries in recent seasons, will turn 27 in July and Carragher says the striker is nearing an age when teams will be hesitant to spend big.

The international raised eyebrows last weekend when he suggested that he could look to leave Spurs at some point, saying that it depends on how the team progresses.

and have both been mooted as potential destinations, but Carragher said that both sides should approach any move with caution.

“Other than the Manchester clubs, where can Kane go? And how viable is a move to the Etihad or Old Trafford?” Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“City need a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who is one of the greats but approaching his 32nd birthday. I suspect they are more likely to spend big on a player in his early twenties.

“Kane turns 27 in July. We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or next season start. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him.

“When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and balk at high valuations."

Kane has been prolific for Spurs in recent seasons, scoring 17 league goals in 28 appearances last season before scoring 11 times in 20 matches this term.

The striker may have picked a bad time to seek a transfer, with the coronavirus pandemic causing financial uncertainty for clubs all over the world.

According to Carragher, Kane may have "reached the crossroads of his career at the worst time possible.

"In other circumstances, the Tottenham striker's comments suggesting he would consider a move in the near future would be reasonable.

"Spurs fans may not like it, but I can understand why Kane is wondering whether his trophy ambitions will be served elsewhere."

Kane has yet to win a trophy during his time with Spurs, coming closest last season when the north London club fell in the final to .