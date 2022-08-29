Carragher: Richarlison should know better than 'daft' showboating against Nottingham Forest

Jamie Carragher criticised Tottenham's Richarlison for his "daft" showboating, but argued that Nottingham Forest's reaction to it was over the top.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward stopped to juggle the ball on the field during Tottenham's 2-0 victory against Forest on Sunday. He was subsequently knocked to the ground by Johnson, which many saw as a reaction to Richarlison's antics.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It doesn’t matter what we all think of the Richarlison showboating, it’s what the opposition think," ex-Liverpool star Carragher posted on Twitter. "They thought it was taking the p**s and tried to take him out. You can’t condone that but the worst that happens is a red card, for Spurs it’s a bad injury. That’s why it’s daft."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the controversial moment late in the game, Richarlison had a positive impact when he came off the bench after 74 minutes. The former Everton star got his first assist for the north London club when he set up Harry Kane for his side's second goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM AND RICHARLISON? Richarlison is still looking for his first Premier League start for Antonio Conte's side. After his positive role in Sunday's victory, he will be hoping he gets the nod against West Ham on Wednesday.