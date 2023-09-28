Real Madrid and Scotland star Caroline Weir to undergo surgery after suffering torn ACL

Caroline Weir ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament on international duty for Scotland and will now go under the knife.

Weir suffers injury during Nations League

Diagnosed with ACL tear

Set to undergo surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old was taken off with a knee injury during the Nations League game between Scotland and Belgium on Tuesday night at Hampden Park. Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa admitted she was "very angry" at the physical treatment dished out to the midfield in the game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Weir attempted to continue playing before being taken off the pitch after 20 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have now revealed Weir has ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in her left knee and will have surgery "in the coming days" before starting a protracted period of rehabilitation.

WHAT NEXT? Weir will be out of commission for some time due to a lengthy recovery period following surgery, which will be a blow for both club and country.