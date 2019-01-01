Carney backs Rapinoe to win FIFA Best award after World Cup heroics

The recently retired England winger has lauded her former team-mate, despite having been knocked out by the USWNT in the recent showpiece tournament

Karen Carney thinks it is time that Megan Rapinoe wins FIFA Best Award due to her displays for the U.S. Women's National team at the World Cup.

Rapinoe won the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Player of the Match after the 2-0 win in the Women's World Cup final against the .

The 34-year-old is now known all over the world thanks to her performances for the USWNT this summer. Carney shared a house with Rapinoe in her early career at Chicago Red Stars, but met again under different circumstances this year as the U.S. knocked out of the World Cup.

Carney holds no grudge though and is hopeful that Rapinoe wins the FIFA Best Award, even amid competition from England's stars.

"I am over the moon for Ellen [White] and Lucy [Bronze]. It is amazing to have two English players being recognised in the awards, but I think Megan Rapinoe will win it," Carney told Goal at the launch of EFL on Quest

"I used to live with 'Pinoe. I know her, she speaks from the heart. She is a top top player. She is smart, so I am sure she is doing what she can to put the game in a better place. All credit goes to her for that. She has always been a star, it is no surprise for me.

"She was the best player at the World Cup. She was the difference-maker, a game-changer and a winner. She is confident. I have known her for a while, she was always going to be a start and she was destined for amazing things."

Rapione's achievements in her late-career have been remarkable, but Carney chose to retire after narrowly missing out on the World Cup final.

The star surprised many when she first announced to her team-mates in that she would stop playing the game at 31-years-old. The highly-decorated player leaves the sport relatively young but explained why she made the bold decision not to continue into her mid-30s.

"Yes, I think I could feel myself declining if I am brutally honest," she added. "Someone once told me to end it on your own terms. I felt like I wanted to end it on my terms.

"I looked at it and it was like can I push and make the Olympic squad? It is tough going from 18 players including , and . I thought that might be a push too far for me. I had no with Chelsea. I lost my motivation.

"That’s no disrespect to the Women’s , but I find a new challenge is needed to get myself up for it. Even though I am okay, I am struggling to get going physically to keep recovering for it. I have done everything I wanted to do. I don’t want to keep hanging on.

"I wanted to finish at the top of the game and on my own terms. I thought it was the perfect time at the World Cup and to go out at Chelsea. Chelsea and England were immense in how they have supported me in that transition.

"I will have some time off, do some media works and I think for 17 years I have given everything I could. When you have given all you can and no more then you should just stop. I am an all-in type of person so I will enjoy rest and family time.

"In saying that, it has been non-stop since retiring after France. That has been brilliant. I will eventually enjoy chilling out with family and friends."

