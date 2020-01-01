'I never expected this' - Vela embracing responsibility of being Los Angeles' soccer superstar

The Mexican international came to MLS as a big name, but, after two seasons with LAFC, the winger has surpassed even his own expectations

If you cruise around Los Angeles long enough, you're likely to run into someone or something famous. You're almost certain to bump into an iconic landmark or perhaps even some sort of celebrity if you explore. It's a city defined by its ability to be memorable. Even if you have never stepped foot anywhere near the City of Angels, you've seen something that makes you feel like you have.

And, if you walk down the iconic Venice Beach long enough, you'll see plenty of murals. You'll see bright colors and Instagrammable-backdrops nestled in among the sights that define the iconic boardwalk. You'll spot the legendary basketball courts, dozens upon dozens of shops and artistic creations honoring a cast of larger-than-life heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Albert Einstein and Jim Morrison.

Tucked in the middle of it all is a mural of a Los Angeles icon in the making, Carlos Vela. It's one of the ways that Los Angeles honors the city's biggest stars. Kobe Bryant's tragic passing saw tributes sprout up all over the city. LeBron James' arrival saw artists depict the basketball star in the famous purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers. Vela's teammate Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez was honored with one as well, with his career truly beginning the moment he was painted in front of the club's biggest stars of yesteryear.

But Vela isn't the type of person that usually dominates Los Angeles headlines. He's a bit quieter, more reserved than the other names that have been immortalized. He's famously been criticized for his perceived lack of passion, for his love of basketball, for his carefree attitude. Throughout his career, Vela has been criticized for not truly grabbing the spotlight that comes with his talent. For years, the biggest question was what it would take to truly unlock the best Vela possible.

While he didn't move to LA looking for superstardom, Vela has surely found it and he's found a formula that has taken him to a new level on and off the field. In a recent poll conducted by Loyola Marymount, the Mexican star was named as the third most popular athlete in Los Angeles behind only Lakers superstar James and Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger. The Lakers and Dodgers are two of America's most iconic franchises, while Vela's have existed for less than three seasons. In those three short seasons, Vela has become a defining figure in Los Angeles and American soccer as a whole.

The reason he's been able to break through? His absolutely eye-popping numbers. He's fired 57 goals across his first 71 games for the third-year club, who signed him to be the face of the franchise ahead of the team's expansion season. His 2019 season was the most prolific in history, as Vela finished with 34 goals and 15 assists, setting the record for most goals and most goal contributions in a single MLS campaign.

Plenty of soccer's biggest stars have shined in LA before. Landon Donovan is one of American soccer's icons and likely the face of the LA Galaxy. David Beckham is the biggest name to ever play stateside, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic's unique blend of confidence and showmanship made him an instant hit in Hollywood. But you could argue that none have captured the city's heart quite like Vela. He's LA's first mainstream Mexican superstar, and he may just be the most singularly dominant player in MLS history.