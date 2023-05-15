Carlos Tevez reveals he refused to learn English during time at Man City & Man Utd after Falklands War forced his uncle into alcoholism

Carlos Tevez has opened up on the emotional reason he never learned English while playing in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tevez, now 39, retired from playing in 2021 after finishing his career where he started it – at iconic Argentine club Boca Juniors. He played for West Ham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League, controversially crossing the Mancunian divide in 2009.

But he's revealed in a new interview that he had a 'cultural problem' with England because of what happened to his uncle in the Falklands War.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Spanish language radio station DSportsRadio, Tevez said: "I had a cultural problem with the English. I didn't want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish. I have an uncle who played in River Plate. He played in the reserve team and when he was going to make his debut with the first team, he got called up to fight in the Falklands War. He suffered after that and became an alcoholic. That marked me a lot because he was very close to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tevez went on to say he never wanted to "get used to English culture" during his seven years in the Premier League and was there for work only. He once infamously told an Argentinian TV channel – when he was still City's captain – that he disliked everything about Manchester. He left the club soon after, under a cloud.

WHAT NEXT? In 2022, Tevez had a five-month spell as manager of Argentinian club Rosario Central. It remains to be seen whether he continues to pursue his managerial career.