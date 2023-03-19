Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why Eden Hazard has rarely featured for Los Blancos this year.

Ancelotti vowed to pick "the best starting 11"

Hazard with league appearances this year

Contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard has only made three La Liga appearances this year and has only seen his name on the team sheet once in the Copa del Rey. But after a rare run of fitness and consecutive starts in the World Cup, Hazard returned to Madrid in contention for playing time. Ancelotti, though, has consistently left his €140m (£124m/$146m) man on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti explained to Belgian outlet Eleven Belgium why Hazard has fallen out of favour this year: "I'm not here to give each player minutes, I'm here to win games. I put the best starting eleven to win games. I don't look at how much a player earns or his age, it’s just about performances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has another year left on his current deal, and revealed he has no plans to leave before it expires - despite links to MLS. The Belgian is Madrid's highest paid player, pulling in €600,000(£528,000/$644,000) per week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Hazard is likely to be on the bench as Real Madrid take on Barcelona this evening. Barring injury, he seems set to struggle for minutes all season.