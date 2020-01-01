Assistant Editor - Goal Jobs and Vacancies

Goal is growing and we're looking to hire two assistant editors to join our English language team

JOB TITLE: Assistant Editor | Goal

LINE MANAGER: Mark Buckingham, Deputy Head of Goal English

LOCATION: United States [remote]

ROLE DESCRIPTION

Goal’s English language edition is growing and we need great minds that love football to join us. We’re looking for an Assistant Editor to create, assign and manage our football editorial that will thrive on Goal as well as across social, search and other referral platforms.

You'll need a strong understanding of what content UK and US football fans want to consume, as well as the ability to think on your feet as you react rapidly to the news agenda.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

Sub-edit and publish content produced by colleagues and freelancers

Manage the Goal homepage

Assign content to full-time and freelance journalists

Publish content on social media platforms

Track real-time traffic and monitor traffic reports

Ensure commercial and multimedia requests are completed

Liaise with Goal editions across the globe to coordinate content creation and publication

Provide feedback to full-time and freelance content producers

ROLE ESSENTIAL SKILLS

A minimum of two years of journalistic experience, preferably online

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Excellent news sense and journalistic instinct

High level of football knowledge, particularly across major European leagues

Outstanding copywriting abilities and attention to detail

Strong time-management and interpersonal skills

Brand savvy, audience-focused, digital native – passionate and knowledgeable about digital content

DESIRABLE SKILLS

Given Goal's global nature, second languages are highly desirable. In this instance, especially Spanish.

Working knowledge of Google Analytics

If you feel you'd be a great fit with Goal, please email your resume to jobs@goal.com, using the subject line Assistant Editor Vacancy - US