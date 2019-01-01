Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Man Utd to face Man City in last four

The two Manchester rivals will butt heads once again with the opportunity to win a trophy on offer if they progress

and will renew hostilties after being drawn together in the blockbuster match-up of the semi-finals.

The two English giants will fight for a place in the tournament's final against the winner of the other last-four fixture between and .

Article continues below

United and Leicester will host the first legs of their ties in the week commencing January 6 with the return matches scheduled in the seven days after January 27.

Wembley will host the Carabao Cup final on February 24.

More to Follow...