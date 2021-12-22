Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea matched with Tottenham and Arsenal to face Liverpool

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup semi-final draw has seen Chelsea book a match-up with Tottenham and Arsenal given a fixture against Liverpool.

The games were determined immediately following the conclusion of the quarter-final, where Chelsea defeated Brentford, Tottenham defeated West Ham, Arsenal defeated Sunderland and Liverpool defeated Leicester City.

Both semi-finals will be played over two legs, with the first leg the week of January 3 and the second leg the following week.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw results

Chelsea will face a Spurs team they blew away 3-0 in September, while Arsenal must try to reverse the humiliation of a 4-0 throttling at Anfield last month.

How did each team get to the semi-final?

Chelsea eased past Brentford 2-0 through an own goal and a late Jorginho penalty to book their spot in the last four.

Tottenham topped West Ham 2-1 as goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura were enough to overcome a strike from Jarrod Bowen.

Arsenal saw off Sunderland by a 5-1 score with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium.

And Liverpool stormed back from a 3-1 deficit against Leicester City to win in a shoot-out.

What was said?

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "It was clear it was going to be a tough draw, four strong teams.

"I think the Tottenham draw is nice for our fans, a London derby, very difficult but we are looking forward to it."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said he was happy to be facing his former team, but admitted he wished the tie was just one leg after a recent Covid-19 outbreak among his team.

“Honestly, if I have to decide maybe it'd be to play one game and not two games,” Conte said. “Especially for the situation we are living. But we have to respect the views."

“For sure it’d be nice and good to play against Chelsea for me,” Conte added. “I spent two amazing seasons with Chelsea and I enjoyed a lot everything there.

“Now I’m the manager of Tottenham and ready to give everything for this club. When you reach the semi-final, for sure in England to lift a trophy is very, very difficult. Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham [are in the semi-final], and West Ham eliminated Manchester United and Manchester City. In England the level is very, very high. We’ll see. It’s a good game.”

