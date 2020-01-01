Carabao Cup 2020 final: How to watch, tickets, teams, time & date

If you are considering a trip to see the final or if you simply want to watch it at home, Goal has all the answers

The 2019-20 Carabao Cup is approaching a conclusion as English football gears up for the first major final of the current season.

and are in the mix, while the other semi-final sees Manchester rivals United and City face off.

City, of course, are the defending champions and are in search of their third consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Ahead of the 60th decider of the competition's history, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when it is, tickets and how to watch it live.

Contents

When is the 2020 final?

The 2020 Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 1, 2020. Kick-off time will be confirmed closer to the date, but last year the game kicked off at 4:30pm GMT (11:30am ET).

Where is the Carabao Cup 2020 final being played?

The 2020 Carabao Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, as is customary.

It will be the 13th time the competition's final has been held at Wembley since the stadium's redevelopment.

Return to top

How can I watch the Carabao Cup 2020 final live on TV & stream online?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event are the TV channels showing the game live in the United Kingdom. The final will be available to stream live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Fooball / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

ESPN has the rights to EFL games in the United States (US). The Carabao Cup final will also be available to stream live online using the ESPN+ service.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN ESPN+

Return to top

How can I buy Carabao Cup 2020 final tickets?

Supporters need to deal directly with their clubs in order to obtain tickets. Each finalist usually receives an allocation of approximately 30,000 tickets to distribute among fans who wish to attend the final.

Return to top

How much are Carabao Cup final tickets?

Ticket prices have yet to be confirmed, but last season they ranged from £150 for adults to £20 for under-17s and over-65s.

You can see the breakdown of the 2019 prices in the table below:

Category Adult Aged 17-21 Under 17 / Over 65 Level Two £150 £112.50 £75 One £100 £75 £50 Two £90 £67.50 £45 Three £72 £54 £36 Four £56 £42 £28 Five £40 £30 £20

One set of fans will be situated on the west side of the stadium and the other will be situated on the east side.

Goal will bring you more information regarding buying tickets when the identities of the finalists are known.

Return to top

What is the Carabao Cup prize money?

Winners of the Carabao Cup are set to receive £100,000 ($130k) in prize money and the runners-up receive £50,000 ($65k). The losing semi-finalists receive a consolation prize of £50,000 each.

Carabao Cup prize money pales in comparison to that awaiting the winner of the Premier League, which distributes hundreds of millions, and the , which will see the winning team pocket over £6 million ($8m).

Do Carabao Cup winners qualify for the ?

Winning the Carabao Cup earns qualification to the Europa League second qualifying round.

Article continues below

However, if the winners of the Carabao Cup earn a superior continental qualification, their second qualifying round place goes to the highest placed team that has not already qualified.

In 2018-19, for example, won both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, meaning the teams finishing in sixth ( ) and seventh ( ) benefited as a result.

Return to top