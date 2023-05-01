Arsenal star Leah Williamson was pictured pouring pints for Arsenal fans after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson, who picked up the serious injury against Manchester United, was seen pouring pints for the Arsenal fans at the Tollington Arms. The 26-year-old defender is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Arsenal but she looks to have found a way to impress the Gunners fans off the pitch as well.

Leah Williamson pulling pints for Arsenal fans at the Tollington, around the corner from the Emirates Stadium

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Arsenal and England captain was sidelined after suffering an ACL injury ruling her out for the rest of the season. The Gunners are scheduled to lock horns with Wolfsburg in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League tie with the game poised at 2-2. Jonas Eidevall's team will look to produce a magical performance in their own backyard and qualify for the first final of the UEFA Women's Champions League in almost 15 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament usually takes up to six months to recover which could see the Three Lions' captain miss the Women's World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20. Despite the heartbreak, Williamson would look to recover as quickly as possible and return to playing football.