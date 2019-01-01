Cannavaro restored to Guangzhou Evergrande job following 'corporate culture class'

The Italian was stood down from his position last month but has now been handed the reins back from interim boss Zhang Zhi at the CSL outfit

Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro has returned to his managerial duties a week after he was relieved of responsibility, the club has confirmed.

The Italian, who was briefly in charge of 's national team earlier this year, is currently in his second spell at the helm of the Chinese outfit.

Despite sitting at the summit, however, the 46-year-old was stood down in the wake of last weekend's 2-2 draw with Henan Jianye, a result that left the side with only a one-point lead.

In addition, their failure to reach the final of the AFC following a 3-0 defeat over two legs to Urawa Red Diamonds last month further shook confidence in Cannavaro among board members.

However, following the completion of a 'corporate culture class', the ex- star has been handed back the reins after midfielder Zheng Zhi filled in on an interim basis.

"Following the group's notice, Cannavaro will return to Evergrande FC and continue to be the head coach," read an official statement from the club.

"On the afternoon of November 3, Cannavaro presented a written report to Xu Jiayin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, and made a serious summary and profound reflection on the work of the 2019 season.

"Xu Jiayin affirmed the merits of Cannavaro's diligent study, vigorous behavior, and the effectiveness of training young players.

"He criticized Fabio's ability to correct mistakes and the lack of strict management of the team.

"Xu Jiayin hopes that Cannavaro will practice the Evergrande cultural concept of "if you do something, you have to be the best", further strengthen the study and study harder, improve the comprehensive level of the coaching staff, through strict management, rewards and punishments to enhance the overall effectiveness of the team and to fight for the [eighth] title of the Super League."

Cannavaro, a World Cup winner as a player in 2006, will seek to claim the CSL crown following last season's second-place finish, with three games of the campaign left.

However, he has won only one of his last five league matches and next faces closest rivals Shanghai SIPG, who sit directly below them in the table.