Canada icon Christine Sinclair named to the bench in a Women's World Cup match for the first time ever

Canada's Christine Sinclair was named to the bench in a Women's World Cup match for the first time in her 23-year international career on Wednesday.

Sinclair benched for crucial Ireland clash

Her first time as a sub in the Women's World Cup

Canada icon made tournament debut in 2003

WHAT HAPPENED? Sinclair, the all-time top goal-scorer in international football and her country's captain, was among the substitutes when the teamsheet came out for Canada's crucial clash with Ireland. The 40-year-old has now been to six World Cup tournaments, her first coming in 2003, and had been included in the starting XI in all 22 of her previous appearances in the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sinclair missed a penalty in Canada's first game of this World Cup as the Olympic gold medalists were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria. A result against Ireland is imperative, then, if they are to stand a good chance of progressing from a group that also includes co-hosts Australia.

DID YOU KNOW? If Sinclair scores during Canada's current campaign, she will become the first man or woman to score in six different World Cup tournaments.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Sinclair will hope she can still make an impact from the bench as Canada look to kickstart their Women's World Cup campaign with a good result against Ireland in Perth.