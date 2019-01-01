Cameroon legend Webo lands coaching job at Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir have confirmed the appointment of Cameroon legend Pierre Webo as one of their assistant coaches.
On Tuesday, the Istanbul outfit announced the return of Webo to the club, alongside Ekrem Dag, as assistants to manager Okan Buruk.
✍ We would like to welcome Ekrem Dağ and Pierre Webo as our new Assistant Coaches.— Istanbul Basaksehir English (@ibfk2014En) November 26, 2019
The former Cameroon forward played for the Owls from 2011 to 2013, and boasts of vast experience in Turkey having previously turned out for Fenerbahce, Osmanlispor, and Gaziantep FK before he hung up his boots earlier this year.
During his seven-year stint in Turkey, Webo won the Turkish Super Lig title, Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup at Fenerbahce.
The 37-year-old will be hoping to help Istanbul Basaksehir, who are placed third in the Super Lig standings, to end their wait for a top-flight crown after finishing as runners-up last campaign.
New challenge from out of the pitch thank you @ibfk2014 to make me back at home pic.twitter.com/t4w4KvNolW— Pierre Webó (@webo1509) November 26, 2019