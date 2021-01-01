Calvert-Lewin's rise to stardom at Everton leaves Davies feeling 'so proud'

The Toffees midfielder believes his team-mate deserves praise for proving his doubters wrong

Tom Davies says he is “so proud” of the way his Everton team-mate and close friend Dominic Calvert-Lewin has progressed this year.

Calvert-Lewin is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career having scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Toffees so far, as well as netting four goals in seven appearances for England.

Davies, who developed a close bond with Calvert-Lewin as both players progressed from the Toffees’ U23 squad to the senior side, says the 23-year-old deserves all the praise that comes his way after answering the critics who questioned whether he was good enough for a regular first-team place.

What has Davies said?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Davies said of Calvert-Lewin: "I am so proud of him, he has been fantastic this year.

"I think he has had a lot of people maybe putting a bit of doubt on him in previous years, but this year he has put all that to bed.

"Working with him every day, I can see the work that he puts in, how much time off the pitch he thinks about things, and really gets himself in the best frame of mind and physical state that he can be to perform how he has done.

"It is not a surprise to me how well he is doing, and I still think he has a lot of levels to reach - and will reach - because of the person he is and how professional he is.

"You always want to see your friends doing well, we are all buzzing for him and long may it continue. Off the pitch, the way he has grown as a person is also fantastic."

What's next for Everton?

Calvert-Lewin will be absent through injury on Friday as Everton take on Tottenham needing a victory to revive their stuttering challenge for European football.

The Toffees looked in contention for a top-four place just a month ago, but a run of four Premier League games without a win has seen them slide down the table to eighth.

Davies is still confident the club can secure a place in Europe for next season and believes a win over Spurs would be the perfect platform for a strong finish to the campaign.

Article continues below

"If we can get three points in the game on Friday, then it really does give us a spark and that might fuel us to carry on in the last stretch of the year with a lot of confidence and positivity," he added.

"It is massive we get a positive result."

Further reading