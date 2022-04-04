Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he likes to wear clothes that cause controversy as he sees himself as "a standard bearer for new flamboyance".

The England international appeared on the cover of GQ magazine this week as he opened up about his passion for fashion.

Calvert-Lewin, 25, says he enjoys dividing opinion with his dress sense and sees it as a sign of masculinity.

What has been said?

“I am more than happy to be a standard bearer for new flamboyance. Why not? You’ve only got one life. That’s one of my mottos. Do what makes you happy," he said.

"For me, wearing clothes and suits that divide opinion is what I like doing, so I’m going to continue doing it."

He added: "Masculinity is about wearing the clothes on your back with confidence, so if you want to wear a skirt or a sarong that might divide opinion but you’re comfortable enough in your skin to do it regardless - that’s true masculinity."

Asked how his love of clothes began, Calvert-Lewin said: "It all started with trainers. My dad’s brother, my uncle, had a crazy trainer collection and I remember going to his flat where he had trainers upon trainers, all lined up, and I wanted to take them all even though they were way too big for me.

"I guess my dad was always into clothes too. He did his bit back in the day, telling me about the stuff he used to wear. He told me about how he once went out to a nightclub in a skirt."

Calvert-Lewin discusses social media abuse

The striker's flamboyance has drawn some abusive comments from followers on social media and, while he admits the negativity can get to him, he hopes to change some attitudes among football fans.

“There are times when it can be overbearing," he said.

"We might play football but we’re human beings too, and we’re open to a lot of criticism.

"Fortunately, I’ve got a loving family around me and a close-knit group of friends. They’re the important people in my life who give me confidence and support me in every way possible."

He continued: "I’m excited to be part of the youth upsurge in sport, mental health is a big topic at the moment and something that people have become far more conscious of.

Article continues below

"I think a large part of why people get down is because they don’t know how to express their emotions.

"I still see myself as a normal lad from Sheffield, but I suppose in what I'm doing I have a certain power and influence.”

Further reading