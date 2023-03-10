Callum Hudson-Odoi facing transfer limbo amid failed Bayer Leverkusen loan and no prospect of Chelsea breakthrough

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi faces an uncertain future as he struggles for game time on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, with a Blues breakthrough unlikely.

WHAT HAPPENED? There was much excitement and expectation when Hudson-Odoi joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the summer from Chelsea. But the winger has been struggling to make an impact with the Bundesliga outfit and after making 20 appearances he has just one goal and one assist to show for his efforts. According to Sky Sports Germany, the winger's future is up in the air with his loan deal set to end in the summer and minimal chance of him breaking into Graham Potter's overflowing Chelsea squad on his return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi started all six Champions League group stage games in the first half of the season but has played just 124 minutes since the turn of the year, as he has fallen down the pecking order. "He has to show consistency, go into dangerous areas and become a goal threat himself. He has to show a lot more presence. He can do a lot more there. He has the technical qualities for it," said Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes in an interview with Kicker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Things are only going to get tougher from here on for Hudosn-Odoi, as other attacking options like Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi and Sardar Azmoun are fit again. He is set for a summer return to Chelsea but there seems to be little chance of him breaking through at Stamford Bridge after the Blues' recent spending spree.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? The 22-year-old will hope to turn around his fortunes if given an opportunity to shine by manager Xabi Alonso when Leverkusen make a trip to Werder Bremer on Sunday in the Bundesliga.