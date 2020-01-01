Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Mahrez is the new magician of the ultimate team

The Citizens' midfielder beats out Paulo Dybala to secure his place in Warzone's ultimate team

Riyad Mahrez has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a combo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

More teams

For the new poll, we had a duel between Paulo Dybala and Riyad Mahrez who were representing Bale from the Allegiance team and Talon from the Coalition team respectively.

Article continues below

Mahrez led the poll with 60% of the votes (15401) beating out Dybala who ended up with 40% of the votes (10522).

Stay tuned for our next poll...