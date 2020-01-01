Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Golem - Hamdallah" vs "Grinch - Gomis"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has quickly become one of the top-played games in the weeks since its release, with over 60 million players to date.

This free-to-play title features dynamic and frantic battle royale and Plunder gameplay with up to 150 players on the largest Call of Duty battleground ever.

Warzone now has solos, duos, trios, quads and plunder quads all at once. That still leaves plenty of choice for those who can't settle on just one battlefield buddy.

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our new poll, we are going to be looking at Golem from the Coalition faction and Grinch from the Allegiance one.

Golem - Hamdallah : Hamdallah is a truly masterful finisher. His expertise in this area saw him score 57 goals with al Nasr during 2019. His positional sense, ability to read the play and movement are his main strengths. Golem is known to be one of the best snipers in Call of Duty. His flair allows him to find the best position in the battle field and take up the right position to create an advantage over his opponents.

Grinch - Gomis : Gomis is known among fans as the "Lion" and he fits his name to perfection. He is clinical in front of goal, and the ways in which he scores goals show that he’s not just a threat in the six-yard box. Grinch would also befit the "Lion" nickname. A bold operator who is merciless with his opponents and always ready to make sacrifices.

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below