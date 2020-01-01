Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Ghost - Ramos" vs "Rodion - Piqué"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone is a game-changer packed with non-stop and endless action that’s free-to-play and free-for-everyone!

The game pits 150 players against one another in teams of three, four or solo across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.

Whether you choose Battle Royale or Plunder mode, you will inevitably find themselves parachuting down into an absolutely massive open-world map called Verdansk, which is littered with dozens of unique landmarks such as a logging camp, a quarry, a stadium, and even an entire airport complete with crashed planes that are fractured into multiple segments strewn across the tarmac.

More teams

Download Call Of Duty: Warzone

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our third poll, we are going to be looking at Ghost from the Coalition faction and Rodion from the Allegiance one.

Ghost - Sergio Ramos : Ghost is the most mysterious character in the Warzone universe. He’s relentless with an iron will, and has a great sense of sacrifice, which matches perfectly with Sergio Ramos' characteristics. 's captain is one of the best defenders in football's history and shares many attributes with Ghost: A strong determination, leadership and team spirit.

Rodion - Gerard Piqué : Both blond, tall and smart. Gerard Piqué is known as the football player with highest IQ and Rodion is one of the smartest operators in the Allegiance faction. They are not the fastest, but they move smoothly to the point. A great cambo.

Article continues below

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below